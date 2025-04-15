Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay starrer action drama to likely feature THIS viral rapper for a song by Anirudh Ravichander

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan is all set to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026. With the actor’s alleged final movie in the works, it seems that the makers are likely to rope in a popular rapper for a song in the movie.

According to a report by IndiaGlitz, viral rapper Hanumankind is expected to collaborate on a song for the film. As per the buzz, the popular artist has performed a rap under Anirudh Ravichander’s musical direction.

While the details remain under wraps and are not yet confirmed, it would be delightful to see the superstar appear in a song by this youth sensation.

For those unaware, Hanumankind, aka Sooraj Cherukat, is a rapper, singer, and actor hailing from Kerala. He was raised in the United States and returned to India in 2012. Before pursuing music, he even worked at an investment bank for a few years.

See his posts here:

Venturing into the performing arts, he launched his music career with the EP Kalari in 2019. Over the years, he has been part of several ventures and rose to immense popularity after the 2024 single Big Dawgs featuring Kalmi. He also recently released a single titled Run It Up, which has been gaining renewed recognition.

Hanumankind has also made his mark in cinema. He sang a track in Fahadh Faasil’s blockbuster film Aavesham and made his acting debut in the Aashiq Abu directorial western actioner Rifle Club.

Coming to Jana Nayagan, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is touted to be the actor’s final film before entering politics full-time. The action drama, directed by H. Vinoth, features Bobby Deol as the main antagonist, with Pooja Hegde making her second on-screen collaboration with Vijay after Beast.

The upcoming movie is said to include political elements as well. Moreover, the ensemble cast features Premalu fame Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Narain, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and many more in key roles.

