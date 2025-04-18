Alpha: Sharvari finally breaks silence on upcoming YRF Spy Universe film co-starring Alia Bhatt; 'I think that it will break...'

YRF Spy Universe's Alpha starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol is one of the biggest releases of 2025. Though there are not enough details available about the film and the team has been tight-lipped so far, the anticipation continues to grow. Now, finally, Sharvari has broken her silence and has said that it will shatter several glass ceilings.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Sharvari called Alpha "a very exciting project" and said she's looking forward to bringing the film to the theaters, especially because it is the first Spy Universe film with two women in the lead. "And I think that it will break a lot of glass ceilings. So, I'm excited and a little bit nervous about the film. I am keeping my fingers crossed about the same," she added.

The actress also talked about how the action in Alpha is different from what she has earlier done in Vedaa co-starring John Abraham. “The genre an action is something that I have not done before. Though I did one film, Vedaa, in a similar space but it was more of survival action. Alpha is obviously a more sleek and stylish action,” she said.

In case you are unaware, Alpha is the 7th film of YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, it's a spy action-thriller that features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as super agents. Bobby Deol plays an antagonist in the film. Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan will also have a special appearance in Alpha as he'll be playing the role of Alia and Sharvari's characters' mentor. The film is scheduled to release on Christmas 2025.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported by Bollywood Hungama that Sharvari has come on board for Ranveer Singh's much-awaited Don 3. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film is expected to go on floors by the end of 2025 after she's done with Alpha.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, apart from Alpha, the talented star is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to release on Eid 2026.

