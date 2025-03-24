Jana Nayagan Release Date: Thalapathy Vijay's most likely last film is set to hit screens on Pongal 2026

Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged last film, Jana Nayagan, is now all set to hit the big screens for Pongal next year. The movie is officially slated to release on January 9, 2026.

Sharing a new look, the superstar himself unveiled the new date after being postponed from Diwali this year.

See the official post here:

The movie Jana Nayagan has been making quite the buzz since its production announcement in 2024. The H Vinoth directorial is an action drama flick that exhibits elements of politics.

The film, headlined by Thalapathy Vijay, also features actors like Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in leading roles. Aside from them, the movie offers an ensemble line of actors like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy, and many more as pivotal characters. The film will be musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander.

Moreover, there are also speculations that the film might feature directors like Nelson Dilipkumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee in cameo appearances. The upcoming movie is touted to serve as a tribute to the superstar’s illustrious career over the years as an entertainer.

Earlier, the makers of Jana Nayagan had unveiled two different looks from the movie, announcing its title with one look having the actor pay homage to the late actor MGR. With Thalapathy Vijay expected to turn his complete focus towards politics, the movie will most likely be his final cinematic appearance.

Advertisement

Coming to the superstar’s work front, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen on the big screens in 2024 with the release of his movie The Greatest Of All Time, aka The GOAT. The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, is a spy action drama featuring the actor in a dual role.

The film tells the tale of a spy agent who loses his son, drifting him apart from his family. However, unexpectedly, his son returns but with a sinister plan in his mind.