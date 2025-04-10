When Aashram 3's Esha Gupta said filming ‘intimate' scenes was not a problem with Bobby Deol; ‘We are very open…’

Aashram is one of the most popular series on OTT. The Bobby Deol-led crime drama has introduced various exciting characters throughout the seasons. Esha Gupta was seen in Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 1, which was released in 2022, as Sonia. In this piece, let’s throwback to the moment when the actress talked about her intimate scenes with Bobby. She said that it wasn’t a problem and was quite 'open’ about it.

In an old interview with Bollywood Life, Esha Gupta opened up about filming bold scenes in Aashram Season 3. She said, “There's nothing about being comfortable or uncomfortable when you have worked for like 10 years in the industry. People think intimacy is a problem but it's not, unless and until it's a problem in your real life. We are very open about it.”

Esha continued by saying that every kind of scene came with a challenge. She mentioned that filming intimate scenes might have been difficult for her initially, however, the actress stated that there was no problem when she was working with mature individuals. Esha also believed that OTT had less intimacy compared to films. She added that, ultimately, it was about the actor’s feelings about the scene.

Talking about her sequences with Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta stated, “I am sure Bobby must have been intimate in his life before.” She mentioned that he was fine about it. She expressed that it was important for the lust or love to be visible, depending on what needed to be shown. Esha concluded by saying that she hoped she and Bobby were able to justify the scenes.

In Aashram, Esha Gupta played the role of Sonia, a brand-building expert. All seasons of the show can be streamed on Amazon MX Player.

The latest installment, Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, was released in February 2025. The cast included Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Rajeev Siddhartha, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sachin Shroff, and Anurita Jha. The series is directed and produced by Prakash Jha.

