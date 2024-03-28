Abhay Deol revives ‘thirsty Thursdays’ as he goes shirtless in latest post; fans wonder ‘Who is the photographer?

Seems like Abhay Deol, known for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, is truly living his best life lately, and by that, we mean he's stunning everyone with his latest Instagram posts. Yes, you read that right, Abhay Deol recently shared a series of shirtless pictures on Instagram, leaving fans utterly shocked and jaw-dropped.

Abhay Deol goes shirtless in latest photos

Deol took to Instagram and dropped a series of shirtless images on Instagram. In the photos, he can be seen lying on his bed and posing for the camera. No doubt, the actor looks quite in a cheerful mood. He captioned the post, "Some mornings are just! If only I could wake up next to you."

Take a look:

Netizens react to Abhay Deol's shirtless picture

Fans were quick to take to the comments section. One person commented, "The camera is pregnant now." Another fan chimed in with, "Alright, good morning, I'll go make some tea." Another curious fan added, "The nation wants to know - who is the photographer?" Someone else pleaded, "I'm at work for God's sake!! I've to focus."

Another fan happily noted, "Someone's reviving thirsty Thursdays, and I'm not complaining." Another fan remarked, "Saving it now. When Ramadan ends, I'll gaze at it properly." One more request said, "May I save this, please?" Another simply wrote, "Melting." Another exclaimed, "Jesus Christ!" Yet another commented, "Girl, breakfast!"

Advertisement

Abhay Deol on the work front

In terms of his latest work, Abhay Deol is preparing for his upcoming movie Bun Tikki, co-starring Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman. After completing the shooting recently, Deol posted a picture from the film's set on Instagram. It's worth noting that Bun Tikki marks the return of Zeenat Aman to the big screen.

Earlier, Abhay took to Instagram and shared a picture with his Bun Tikki co-stars and wrote, “I was quite the under confident, under achieving, bullied child. No one had any expectations of me and neither did I inspire confidence from anyone. But that’s the beauty of life, anything is possible, so don’t stop learning. Now here I am, working with these two legends, @thezeenataman and @azmishabana18, pictured here along with my director @farazarifansari who is not a legend, (yet!).”

Take a look:

Alongside the post, Abhay reminisced about his childhood struggles with low confidence and bullying. He urged his fans to keep learning and growing, emphasizing the importance of perseverance.

ALSO READ: Dev D completes 15 years: Abhay Deol reveals Anurag Kashyap was ‘shocked’ and 'excited' to hear film’s idea