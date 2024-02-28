15 best road trip Hindi songs that will set the perfect tone for your journey: From Ilahi, Patakha Guddi to Hairat

Embarking on a road trip is not just a journey from one destination to another; it's an odyssey filled with moments that become etched in our memories. The right playlist, especially featuring the best road trip Hindi songs, can elevate this experience to something truly extraordinary.

While traveling, music serves as the perfect companion, setting the mood and creating a soundtrack for our adventures. These Hindi songs for traveling have the power to transform ordinary moments into cherished memories, demonstrating how a simple melody can weave itself into the fabric of our journeys.

15 best road trip songs Hindi that you can add to your next trip playlist

Yun Hi Chala Chal - Swades

Singer - Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher, Hariharan

Movie - Swades

Lyricist - Javed Akhtar

In the soulful track Yun Hi Chala Chal from the film Swades, Shah Rukh Khan takes on a journey of self-discovery. The song captures the essence of the movie, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, where Khan's character, an NRI scientist, reconnects with his roots. Composed by A.R. Rahman and sung by Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher, and Hariharan, the song beautifully complements the narrative, encapsulating the protagonist's emotional expedition and the heartwarming spirit of Swades.

Ilahi - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Singer - Arijit Singh

Movie - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Lyricist - Amitabh Bhattacharya

In Ilahi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the enchanting voice of Arijit Singh accompanies Ranbir Kapoor's adventurous exploration. This is a perfect song for a trip with friends as it captures the essence of the film, directed by Ayan Mukerji. It revolves around friendship, love, and self-discovery. A.R. Rahman's composition and Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics add depth to the soul-stirring melody.

Patakha Guddi - Highway

Singer - Noorani Sisters

Movie - Highway

Lyricist - Irshad Kamil

Patakha Guddi is one of the best Hindi travel songs from the movie Highway. It is a spirited celebration of freedom and self-discovery. Sung by the versatile Nooran Sisters and composed by A.R. Rahman, the song perfectly complements Imtiaz Ali's film. Starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, Highway revolves around an unexpected journey that becomes a transformative experience for its characters. The song's energetic and folk-infused beats resonate with the themes of breaking free and finding one's path, making it an integral part of the film.

Dil Chahta Hai - Dil Chahta Hai

Singer - Shankar Mahadevan

Movie - Dil Chahta Hai

Lyricist - Shankar Mahadevan

Dil Chahta Hai, the titular track of the movie, encapsulates the vibrant spirit of friendship and the journey of self-discovery depicted in Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the song's energetic beats and poignant lyrics echo the film's essence.

Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna, Dil Chahta Hai explores the complexities of friendships as three friends navigate love, career, and personal growth. The song remains an iconic anthem for friendship, capturing the film's youthful exuberance.

Khaabon Ke Parinday - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Singer - Alyssa Mendonsa, Mohit Chauhan

Movie - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Lyricist - Javed Akhtar

Khaabon Ke Parinday from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a melodious voyage of dreams, depicting the essence of the film. Sung by Alyssa Mendonsa and Mohit Chauhan, the song is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie follows three friends on a bachelor road trip, exploring life's adventures. The song becomes a soulful anthem of freedom and self-discovery, echoing the film's theme of living life to the fullest and embracing the unknown.

Sooraj Dooba Hai - Roy

Singer - Arijit Singh, Aditi Sharma

Movie- Roy

Lyricist- Kumaar

Sooraj Dooba Hai from the film Roy is an upbeat track that perfectly complements the movie's mysterious and enigmatic narrative. Sung by Arijit Singh and Aditi Singh Sharma, the song's lively beats add a captivating rhythm to the film. Directed by Vikramjit Singh, Roy is a romantic thriller starring Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The song captures the essence of romance and intrigue in the film, becoming a notable part of its soundtrack.

Hairat - Anjaana Anjaani

Singer - Lucky Ali

Movie - Anjaana Anjaani

Lyricist - Vishal Dadlani

Hairat is one of the famous Hindi songs for traveling from Anjaana Anjaani. It is a soul-stirring track that shows the bittersweet essence of love and heartbreak in Siddharth Anand's film. Sung by Lucky Ali, the song resonates with emotional depth and longing. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, Anjaana Anjaani follows two individuals on a serendipitous journey of life.

Safarnama - Tamasha

Singer - Lucky Ali

Movie - Tamasha

Lyricist - Irshad Kamil

Safarnama from Tamasha is a musical journey that beautifully captures the essence of Imtiaz Ali's film. Sung by Lucky Ali, the song's introspective lyrics and soothing melody reflect the protagonist's quest for self-discovery. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, Tamasha revolves around the theme of finding one's true self amid societal expectations.

Journey Song - Piku

Singer - Anupam Roy, Shreya Ghoshal

Movie - Piku

Lyricist - Anupam Roy

The Journey Song from Piku, composed by Anupam Roy, becomes a melodic exploration of familial bonds and self-realization. Sung by Anupam Roy himself and Shreya Ghoshal, the song beautifully complements Shoojit Sircar's heartwarming film. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Irrfan Khan, Piku navigates the complexities of parent-child relationships.

Ik Junoon (Paint It Red) - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Singer - Clinton Cerejo, Vishal Dadlani, Alyssa Mendonsa

Movie - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Lyricist - Javed Akhtar

Ik Junoon from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is an energetic anthem of liberation, echoing the film's spirit of adventure and self-discovery. Sung by Clinton Cerejo, Vishal Dadlani, and Alyssa Mendonsa, the song encapsulates the bonds and freedom experienced by the film's protagonists. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie follows three friends on a transformative road trip in Spain.

Ik Vaari Aa - Raabta

Singer - Arijit Singh

Movie - Raabta

Lyricist - Amitabh Bhattacharya

Ik Vaari Aa from Raabta is a soulful track that encapsulates the essence of Dinesh Vijan's romantic drama. Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam, the song beautifully mirrors the film's themes of love, destiny, and reincarnation. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, Raabta weaves together two love stories across different eras.

Hawayien - Jab Harry Met Sejal

Singer - Arijit Singh

Movie - Jab Harry Met Sejal

Lyricist - Irshad Kamil

Hawayein from Jab Harry Met Sejal, sung by Arijit Singh, encapsulates the romance and emotional depth in Imtiaz Ali's film. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, the movie follows the journey of two individuals who discover love while traversing Europe. The song became a melodic expression of their emotions, enriching the narrative with its soul-stirring composition.

Dil Dhadakne Do - Dil Dhadakne Do

Singer - Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar

Movie - Dil Dhadakne Do

Lyricist - Shankar-Ehsan-Loy

Dil Dhadakne Do, the title track of the film, mirrors the vibrant spirit of Zoya Akhtar's narrative. Sung by Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, the song captures the joy and challenges faced by a dysfunctional yet affluent Punjabi family on a cruise. Starring Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra, Dil Dhadakne Do explores themes of familial bonds and individual aspirations, with the title track acting as a lively reflection of the film's energetic and celebratory atmosphere.

Naina Da Kya Kasoor - Andhadhun

Singer - Amit Trivedi

Movie - Andhadhun

Lyricist - Jaideep Sahni

Naina Da Kya Kasoor from Andhadhun, sung by Amit Trivedi, is a soul-stirring melody that complements Sriram Raghavan's dark and suspenseful narrative. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte, the film revolves around a visually impaired pianist entangled in a web of crime. The song's notes and poignant lyrics mirror the protagonist's emotional journey, adding depth to the film's mysterious ambiance.

Challa - Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Singer - Rabbi Shergill

Movie - Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Lyricist - Gulzar

Challa from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, sung by Rabbi Shergill, captures the wanderlust and poetic charm of Yash Chopra's romantic drama. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma, the film revolves around love, sacrifice, and destiny. The song serves as an introduction to Khan's character, reflecting his free-spirited nature. With its soulful lyrics and captivating melody, Challa became an iconic piece in the film's soundtrack.

And so, as we wrap up our road trip, it's impossible not to feel a twinge of nostalgia for the melodies that accompanied our journey. The best road trip Hindi songs paint our adventures full of joy and memories.