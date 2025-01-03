Abhijeet Bhattacharya throws shade at AR Rahman's 'unsystematic' working style: 'Recording at 3:33 am in the name of creativity...'

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, known for hits like Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein and Main Koi Aisa Geet, recently spoke about his collaboration with AR Rahman. The two worked together on Ae Nazneen Suno Na, but Abhijeet expressed his surprise at Rahman’s habit of working at irregular hours. He admitted he didn’t quite understand this approach to creativity.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Abhijeet Bhattacharya shared the reason behind his single collaboration with AR Rahman. He explained that during that time, he was in high demand, receiving calls from top composers like Anu Malik, Anand-Milind, and Jatin-Lalit. With his schedule packed with dubbing sessions, he went to meet Rahman but ended up waiting at the hotel.

The singer went on to explain that he couldn’t continue waiting around and suggested recording in the morning. However, at 2 am, he received a call summoning him to the studio. Surprised, he responded that he was asleep and decided to go in the morning. When he arrived, AR Rahman wasn’t there.

He pointed out that AR didn’t follow regular working hours and said, “They don’t have the habit of working at regular hours. I’m used to working in a systematic manner. Now, in the name of creativity, if you say that you will record at 3:33 am, I don’t get it.”

Abhijeet shared that when he arrived at the studio, Rahman’s assistant was in charge. Despite having a cold from the air-conditioning, the assistant insisted he sing. He recalled working on a song for a film that ended up being a commercial flop, but still credited Rahman for the song’s success.

He mentioned repeatedly asking for him, but never receiving a clear response. Bhattacharya emphasized that an artist’s stature isn’t defined by such situations, and while he was advised to wait, he had prior commitments and couldn’t stay longer.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, one of Bollywood’s most renowned playback singers, has lent his voice to over 6,000 songs across more than 1,000 films. Among his diverse musical contributions, he recorded the song Ae Nazneen Suno Na for AR Rahman’s composition in the film Dil Hi Dil Mein, which starred Kunal Singh and Sonali Bendre.

