Shah Rukh Khan has 'different class' than Salman Khan, opines Abhijeet Bhattacharya: 'Salman abhi bhi unme nhi aata ke mai uske baare me charcha karu'

Abhijeet Bhattacharya was recently in a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra wherein he spoke about his tiff with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The playback singer who has sung songs in nearly 1000 movies across languages stated “Salman abhi bhi unme nhi aata ke mai uske baare me charcha karu. (Salman doesn’t come in the place where I can talk about him.)” Hence, he requested the host to change the topic and not quiz him about the Tiger 3 star.

Further on, Abhijeet stated that Shah Rukh Khan is a man of a “different class” and turbulence in their relationship is not because of any misunderstanding but because it’s professional. “Baaki inke baare me aap mujhse baat mat karo (Please don’t talk about him (Salman Khan) with me.)”

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, earlier this year, the prominent playback singer in Bollywood opened up about his collaboration with composer Anu Malik on the popular track Tan Tana Tan from Salman’s film Judwaa. He stated that he agreed to sing it with the belief that it would be performed by Govinda, not Khan.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya told us, “Phone aaya Anu Malik ka ki aaja yaar Sahara Studio mein. David Dhawan ka gaana hai. Humko kabhi bhi wo rehearsal pe nahi bulate the. Wo bolte the isko gaana suna do aur chhod do, uske baad jo Abhijeet gayega wahi hoga. Toh mujhe bulaya. David Dhawan tab set pe nahi the. Gaana likha, sab ho gaya. Fir maine mic pe gaya. (Anu Malik called and asked me to come to Sahara Studio to sing a song for David Dhawan. The filmmaker never used to call us for rehearsals. He would say make them hear the song and whatever Abhijeet sings after that will be final. Hence, they called by David wasn’t there on set.)”

He added that David Dhawan never worked with anyone else apart from Govinda. Hence, no one told him who was in the movie even though they knew Salman was in the movie. “Aap believe karo mujhe nahi malum tha. (Trust me, I didn’t know Salman was in the movie)” stated the singer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Sikandar.

