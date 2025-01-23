Abhishek Bachchan calls his parents ‘equivalent to God’ and admits being 'family-oriented person’; hopes to leave THIS for daughter Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan comes from a celebrated and respected lineage. Recently, the actor talked about leaving a legacy beyond creativity for his daughter, Aaradhya, and his family. He also expressed his deepest regards for his parents-Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

During a recent conversation with CNBC-TV 18, Abhishek Bachchan was asked if he is religious. In response to this, the actor admitted not being sure if he is "overtly religious." He stated that he has his equation with God and before going to him, he goes to his parents.

“I think they should be the first people you lean on. To me, they are equivalent to God. I am what I am because of my family. I’m a very family-oriented person. Everything I do, I do for my family, and they are my go-to people,” he said, further emphasizing that his equation with God is very personal, and he finds his moments with him.

Upon being asked if he seeks his parent’s support during tough times, the actor mentioned that it is his family’s opinion matters to him. He stated that it is great as long as one is going back to a loving, supportive, healthy, and happy family.

The Housefull 5 actor also acknowledged and expressed his gratitude towards his grandfather and legendary poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He noted that it was because of him that their surname was established and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of millions.

Advertisement

Abhishek remains determined to work to ensure the continuity of love and respect that they receive because of his grandfather. He also hoped for his daughter, Aaradhya, and the coming generations to respect that too.

In addition to this, he also talked about the creative legacy that runs in their family with his grandfather being a poet, and him, his parents, and his wife being actors. However, he believes in leaving something "tangible" that he feels would be a "valuable contribution" to their family.

“I think I should work towards leaving something tangible for my daughter, apart from creativity. That’s why I look at the work I do beyond acting as an endeavour to achieve that whether it’s through sports or other businesses that I get involved in," he explained.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar reveals his character in Jaani Dushman ‘woke up from coma’ because he needed money for THIS reason; reacts to viral ‘Behen darr gayi’ meme