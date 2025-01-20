Abhishek Bachchan admits his and Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s generation has ‘no sense of hierarchy’; find out why

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are proud parents of a 13-year-old daughter, Aaradhya. Recently, the King actor spoke about parenting their little one and drew a comparison between the attitudes of the younger and older generations. He noted that his daughter’s generation doesn’t have a sense of hierarchy.

During a recent conversation with CNBC-TV18, Abhishek Bachchan cited the example of his daughter Aaradhya and emphasized that he has realized how the younger generation is extremely different.

He explained his point, stating: "To start with, they have no sense of hierarchy like we did. In the case of our generation, if your parents said something, you just listened to it. The younger generation is far more inquisitive. They want to know why; they’re not just going to do something because their parents have said it."

The actor admitted that the younger generation believes that just because someone is older, it doesn’t necessarily mean they have the right answers. He jokingly mentioned that they have Google for that and don’t need to go to their parents to ask questions. According to him, kids these days primarily turn to their parents for love.

Drawing parallels with his generation, Abhishek Bachchan noted that they used to turn to their parents for wisdom and experience. He opined that the younger generation has everything under their control and seeks justification for everything, which he described as "wonderful."

Bachchan shared that he already had an idea of what to expect from his daughter, Aaradhya, because of his niece and nephew, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. "They are, by no means, rude. It’s just that we have to tilt our perspectives a bit," he added.

Reflecting on his parents, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, the Housefull 5 actor mentioned that he was given the freedom to make his own decisions. He admitted to having learned everything from his parents by observing the way they conducted themselves, rather than being told what he should do.

On the professional front, Abhishek will next be seen in Housefull 5, led by Akshay Kumar. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release in cinemas on June 6, 2025.

