THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Rai called her and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya ‘most beautiful’ while answering Anushka Sharma’s tricky question

Aishwarya Rai is a diva that truly justifies beauty with brains. She is well presented and knows to handle every tricky situation quite well. We came across one such incident when Anushka Sharma asked her if she considers herself to be the most beautiful woman in the world, the Devdas actress tactfully named her daughter Aaradhya.

In an old interview clip shared by one of the fan pages of Aishwarya Rai, the actress was asked a question by Anushka Sharma through an AV. She asked the former Miss World if she believes that she is the "most beautiful woman" in the world. Adding a twist to the question, she further stated if not then who according to her is the "beautiful woman" on a condition she couldn’t take her mother’s name.

Being her brilliant self, Aishwarya tactfully answered the question as she took her daughter, Aaradhya's name.

She said, “Hi Anushka, very tricky because you have taken my mother out of the equation, but for a question like this, you cannot take a mother out of me. So, I would like to say that beauty is definitely in the eyes of the beholder and this beholder can’t but help seeing beauty nowadays in the face and in the eyes that I completely gaze into all the time and I am unabashedly, obsessively in love with my daughter. So for me, at this point in time, Aaradhya. It’s all Aaradhya for sure.”

The motherly protective nature and love of Aish for her daughter is not hidden from anyone. Aaradhya is often seen accompanying her mother on various occasions. From the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to the coveted Cannes Film Festival; the mother-daughter duo is a sight to behold as they make stunning appearances together.

Aishwarya Rai got married to Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2011 whom they named Aaradhya.

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II released in 2023 whereas Abhishek Bachchan will next shine on the silver screen with I Want To Talk. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is poised to release on November 22, 2024.

