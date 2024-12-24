Housefull 5: Shoot of Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa and more starrer comedy film wrapped with cakes and wide smiles; PICS

One of the most awaited films of 2025 is Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5. The fifth installment in the popular franchise has already intensified excitement amongst fans. Now, surmounting anticipation all the more, the makers of the film have announced the shoot wrap-up and dropped happy pictures from their celebration with the cakes and laughs.

On December 24, the official Instagram page of Nadiadwala Grandson shared a series of pictures that featured the entire cast and crew of Housefull 5. In the pictures, we can see producer Sajid Nadiadwala posing in the center along with the cast of the comedy film including Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chunky Panday, Shreyas Talpade and more.

They were seen flashing their hand, symbolizing the fifth installment. In the first picture, we can also see multiple cakes and plates placed on the table as the team celebrates the milestone. The following pictures also showcased the team’s excitement for the film. Notably, Akshay Kumar gave the special celebration a miss as he was nowhere to be seen in the pictures.

"That’s a wrap for Housefull 5! A rollercoaster of emotions, filled with laughter, hard work, and unforgettable memories. Get ready to laugh your hearts out on 6th June 2025 in cinemas near you!! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani," the post was captioned.

Soon after the post was shared fans swamped the comments section expressing their excitement while some users missed Akshay Kumar. A fan jokingly remarked, "Akshay Kumar film me aate hai party me nahi…," another fan noted, "Sikandar ke bad shuru hui sikandar se phle khtm ho gayi .... " In addition to this, an excited fan mentioned, "Housefull 5 biggest blockbuster loading" while another user wrote, "So excited to see @iamsoundaryasharma" and another fan asked, "Where is akkki paaji."

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the comedy film will also feature Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Ranjeet, Chitrangada Singh, Nikitin Dheer, and more in key roles. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is scheduled to be released on June 6, 2025.

The last installment of the franchise i.e. Housefull 4 led by Akshay Kumar was released in 2019.

