EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar reveals his character in Jaani Dushman ‘woke up from coma’ because he needed money for THIS reason; reacts to viral ‘Behen darr gayi’ meme

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, ahead of their upcoming release Sky Force, sat for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. During the interaction, Kumar remembered how his role in Jaani Dushman was extended without any planning. He also reacted to his famous ‘behen darr gayi’ meme.

During an exclusive interview with us, Akshay Kumar recalled his "proper cult film" Jaani Dushman.

He shared an interesting anecdote, remembering, "In that film, Armaan Kohli kills me. Okay, he is playing the snake and he kills me and then I die. I was on per-day, and I wanted to buy a flat. I needed money, so I just aise hi director ke paas gaya tha (Just like that I went to the director) Rajkumar Kohli ji ke paas and I told him sir mera kaam khatam ho gaya hai ab. Kehte haan, lekin aap tension mein lag rahe ho (My work is done. He said yeah, but you look tensed)".

Kumar continued, "I came to know that one of the actors ki date nahin mil rahi hai toh I said paaji main aa jaun vapas (The dates of one of the actors were unavailable, so I asked him if I can come back)?"

But Kohli responded, "Oh tu te marr gaya aen (But you have died)". He continued, "After 5 mins he thought, he says ‘Akshay baat sun tereko main coma mein kar deta hoon, tu vapis aa jaa’ (‘I’ll show you in the coma, come back’)".

"And you will see the film then they find I am in coma, I am not dead, and again I get up again I fight with him. So, vo 5 days again I fought so I got paid for 5 days more, so that’s how Jaani Dushman I have such a big role," he further added.

In addition to this, he also reacted to his popular ‘Behn darr gayi’ meme from Bhagam Bhaag. The Sky Force actor was quick to admit, "This you can’t write, okay. You can’t do this."

He revealed the inspiration behind the dialogue sharing, "Actually this friend of mine did it shaadi mein he tried to catch hold of a girl and tried to flirt with her, and she shouted aur ye chhillaya...bhabhi darr gayi, bhabhi darr gayi so this was a scene what had happened and changed into behen darr gayi."

Sky Force is releasing on January 24, 2025.

