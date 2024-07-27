Abhishek Bachchan honors Indian Army in a throwback clip about LOC Kargil; dad Amitabh Bachchan says 'proud of you'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shares a close bond with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. Big B and Abhishek often praise each other on social media, which speaks volumes about their admiration.

India celebrated Kargil Diwas on July 26. Amidst this, an old clip of Abhishek honoring the Indian Army caught Big B's attention on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan is proud of Abhishek Bachchan for honoring 'men in uniform'

On July 26, Amitabh Bachchan took to X to share an old clip about Abhishek Bachchan. Big B praised his son Abhishek as the latter honored the Indian Army while discussing his character, Captain Vikram Batra from LOC: Kargil.

"Proud of you Abhishek .. and the honour you give to our men in uniform," the 81-year-old actor wrote.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

Here's what Abhishek Bachchan said in the old clip

The original post featured a video in which Abhishek Bachchan can be seen sharing his experience of shooting JP Dutta's LOC: Kargil and how it left an impact on the martyred's families.

"I had the immense privilege of playing the wonderful character of Captain Vikram Batra," Abhishek says while mentioning the martyr's famous phrase, "Yeh Dil Maange More." The actor added that paying tribute to "wonderful sons of our soil" is a special feeling.

Abhishek recalled that the team organized a screening for the families of jawans. The Guru actor remembered how one of the families thanked director JP Dutta while mentioning that they relived the memories of spending time with their son.

"Honoring the valor of our Indian Armed Forces on the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas as @juniorbachchan reflects on a memory from the release of LOC Kargil," the original post reads.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan praised Abhishek Bachchan's work in his films Refugee and Bol Bachchan on X. While acknowledging his acting in his debut film, Refugee on June 30, Big B tweeted, "Your versatility, and your dedication entirely to the character you play.. all so different and so completely unique..."

The senior actor also gave him his blessings in the tweet. Refugee completed 24 years of its release in the Hindi cinema.

All about LOC Kargil

Directed by JP Dutta, LOC Kargil was based on the Kargil war fought between India and Pakistan. The film featured an ensemble star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suniel Shetty. It also starred Akshaye Khanna, Manoj Bajpayee, Sanjay Kapur, and Akinneni Nagarjuna.

LOC Kargil was released on December 12, 2003.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nag Ashwin's directorial venture, Kalki 2898 AD which was released last month in June. The sci-fi film also starred Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salman and more.

Big B has Vettaiyan, a Tamil film in his kitty, which stars South megastar Rajinikanth in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s untitled slice-of-life drama. Abhishek also has Be Happy, Housefull 5, and King in the pipeline.

His latest film was Ghoomer, which was released last year. Abhishek shared the screen space with Saiyami Kher in the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have worked together in movies like Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Sarkar, and Bunty Aur Babli, to name a few.

