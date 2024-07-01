Amitabh Bachchan lauds Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘versatility’ and ‘dedication’ as his debut film Refugee completes 24 years

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s father-son bonding is one of the most heartwarming relationships in the film industry. They never fail to showcase their love and support for each other’s work. As Abhishek’s debut film Refugee, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, completed 24 years since its release on June 30, his father penned a sweet message appreciating the actor’s talent.

Amitabh Bachchan’s appreciation post for Abhishek Bachchan on Refugee’s 24th anniversary

Abhishek Bachchan entered the film industry with the romantic drama Refugee, released in 2000. On the special occasion of the movie completing 24 years, a fan of Abhishek took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video giving a glimpse of the actor’s filmography to date.

The tweet read, “From #Refugee to #Ghoomer, and all the #Dhoom and #Manmarziyaan in between, @juniorbachchan has been a #Guru of versatility. Wishing for more #JhoomBarabarJhoom moments ahead. #24YearsOfAbhishekBachchan #AbhishekBachchan #Bachchan #ABCrew.”

Quoting the tweet, Abhishek’s father, Amitabh Bachchan, lauded him, saying, “love you Bhaiyu.. your versatility, and your dedication entirely to the character you play.. all so different and so completely unique.. blessings and more.”

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who also marked her debut with Refugee, celebrated 24 years of the movie. She posted a video compilation on Instagram that had her scenes with Abhishek from the film. In the caption, she stated, “24 years of discovering myself and my characters … The best is yet to come… Love you all …”

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s work front

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD was released in cinemas on June 27. The epic sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin is currently creating havoc at the box office with its huge collections. The cast includes Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Big B has garnered immense acclaim for his performance as Ashwatthama in the film.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is set to star in Shoojit Sircar’s untitled slice-of-life drama, which will focus on a father-daughter relationship. He has also joined the cast of Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, it is scheduled to release in 2025.

