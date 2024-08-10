Abhishek Bachchan tightly hugs Neeraj Chopra after he wins first Silver medal for India at Paris Olympics 2024 in viral video: WATCH

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, where he met with Neeraj Chopra, who had made India proud by winning a silver medal in the javelin throw. On Thursday, August 9, 2024, Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanajan Ganesan took to X and shared a video of Bachchan and Chopra's interaction that quickly went viral on social media.

In the video, Neeraj was seen leaving the stadium with the tricolor draped over his shoulder. Upon spotting Abhishek, he approached him, and the actor warmly embraced the silver medalist. The Ghoomer actor congratulated Neeraj on his remarkable achievement, offered words of encouragement, and gave him a supportive pat on the back before Neeraj exited the stadium.

Sanjana captioned the post, "Nice gesture by Abhishek Bachchan and you make the nation proud. Well done! Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning the Silver medal for India. #NeerajChopra #JavelinThrow#OlympicGames #Paris2024."

Check out the video here:

Netizens were quick to react to the video. One user wrote, "The whole country wants to give Neeraj a hug!". Another person wrote, "Nice gesture by Indian Actor Abhishek Bachchan. He encouraged Neeraj Chopra by Congratulations and hugged him on winning the Silver medal for India." One user commented, "Super gesture by Junior @juniorbachchan to congratulate champion @Neeraj_chopra1 being involved in kabaddi football leagues Abhishek is very fond of sports good to see him cheer our players @Olympics."

Advertisement

Someone commented, "Nice Gesture indeed!!". One wrote, "Good..... They are their to support indian players".

Neeraj Chopra made India proud by securing the country's first silver medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics. In the final round, he achieved a javelin throw of 89.45 meters. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal by breaking the Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters.

Following Neeraj's victory, several Bollywood stars congratulated him on his silver medal. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Neeraj with the caption "Champion!" while Ayushmann Khurrana praised him as "India's shining star" and expressed his admiration with "shabaash Neeraj." Rakul Preet Singh, Nimrat Kaur, Twinkle Khanna, and others also extended their congratulations to the athlete.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When mom-to-be Deepika Padukone revealed waking up next to hubby Ranveer Singh is the ‘most beautiful thing’