THROWBACK: When mom-to-be Deepika Padukone revealed waking up next to hubby Ranveer Singh is the ‘most beautiful thing’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, soon-to-be parents, are undoubtedly one of the most loved and adored couples in Bollywood. The duo never misses a chance to showcase their love, affection, and unwavering support for each other. Singh and Padukone tied the knot in November 2018, and since then, they've been setting relationship goals. Recently, we came across something special, DP shared that waking up next to hubby Singh is one of the most beautiful things in her life.

In an old interview with Filmfare, The Singham Again actress said about her hubby Singh, "The fact that I lived alone for so many years and now finally get to share a space with someone—I’m not alone anymore; we’re together—is something I find truly beautiful. Even though he is working and I am working, just waking up next to each other is the most beautiful thing."

In an old chat with Pinkvilla, The Chennai Express actor openly discussed her life after marriage. When asked about her feelings after Singh became her husband, Padukone revealed that she felt a change immediately after the ceremony. She mentioned that the moment they held hands, it felt different, no longer like holding her boyfriend's hand but rather her partner for life. The actress, who couldn't stop smiling while talking about their relationship, undoubtedly delighted DeepVeer fans.

Reflecting on 2018, which was a significant year for the couple, Deepika described it as "magical," stating that this word best captured the experiences and emotions they had shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

On the other hand, Singh is set to appear in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film, Don 3, with Kiara Advani. Akhtar expressed his excitement about starting the film's production next year (2025). Pinkvilla queried about the specific shooting schedule, Akhtar responded that it depended on multiple people's availability and not just his own.

However, he assured that Don 3 and Jee Le Zara of his as a director will definitely materialize.

