Paris Olympics 2024: PM Narendra Modi, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol and more send good wishes to Neeraj Chopra for winning Silver medal

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra made our nation proud by winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Neeraj had his personal best throw of 89.45m to clinch the second position in the final tournament of men's javelin throw on Friday. Congratulations started pouring in to extend wishes to India's golden boy for the marvellous win at the Olympics. PM Narendra Modi and Bollywood celebrities like Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Deol showered love on Neeraj after his big win.

PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Neeraj Chopra after he won the silver at the ongoing Olympics. He posted a picture of Neeraj on the platform and penned a heartfelt note about him. In his tweet, India's prime minister called the javelin thrower "excellence personified" and congratulated him.

"Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he’s shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud," PM Modi tweeted.

Vicky Kaushal posted an Instagram story featuring Neeraj Chopra in which the javelin thrower champion can be seen holding the Indian nation flag on his back. Vicky wrote, "Season best performance. You always make us proud brother."

Malaika Arora, who is currently in Paris, shared a clip of Neeraj's winning moment at the Olympics on Instagram. In her Instagram story, Malaika wrote, "What a proud moment for my India and n too witness it live (sic)."

Advertisement

Sunny Deol took to Instagram to extend his wishes to Neeraj Chopra for clinching the silver. Sunny also congratulated the Indian Hockey Team for bagging bronze in their tournament at the Olympics.

"Immensely proud of #NeerajChopra and #IndianHockeyTeam for winning #parisolympics2024 #Silver and #Bronze Respectively," read an excerpt from his post.

Randeep Hooda tweeted, "You’ve set such high standards for yourself champ that even India’s highest medal in #Paris2024 #Silver seems lesser for you #NeerajChopra..."

Apart from them, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and AR Rahman also acknowledged Neeraj Chopra's big win at the Olympics. Check them out.

For the uninitiated, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem secured gold with a winning throw of 92.97 m while breaking the Olympic record.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: PM Narendra Modi, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more congratulate Indian Hockey team for winning bronze medal