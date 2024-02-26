Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan shoot romantic scenes for Metro In Dino in Delhi; DETAILS inside

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film Metro.... In Dino. Both the actors have been paired opposite each other for the first time in the sequel of Anurag Basu's critically acclaimed 2007 film Life in a... Metro, which makes it worth looking forward to.

The latest update is that both Sara and Aditya have shot some romantic scenes for the film in Delhi and have wrapped up the National Capital schedule.

According to Hindustan Times, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan have been shooting for Metro.... In Dino for the past 3-4 days and now they have wrapped up the shoot. A source has been quoted saying, "Both Sara and Aditya had romantic scenes together, which had to be shot at some specific spots in Delhi. All the scenes were done during daytime; actors spent their nights mostly hanging out in the capital."

Sharing more information about the shoot, the source added, "They shot in Connaught Place, Mandi House, Hauz Khas, and the last day was packed in the metro in Gurugram."

After wrapping up the shoot in Delhi, the duo will continue filming in Mumbai. "It was just a 3-4 day schedule in Delhi NCR, and they have to return to Bombay today to start the next schedule of the film's shoot," the source concluded.

More about Metro In Dino

Apart from Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, Metro.... In Dino also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. The Anurag Basu directorial is slated to release on Sep 13, 2024.

More about Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Vicky Kaushal, which proved to be a Hit at the box office. Her upcoming films include Murder Mubarak, a thriller also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, and Vijay Varma.

She will also be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, a film in which she will be seen as a courageous freedom fighter, Usha Mehta.

Aditya Roy Kapur impressed the audience last year with his portrayal in Disney Plus Hotstar's series The Night Manager, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. Currently, he is putting his whole focus on Metro.... In Dino.

