Aditya Roy Kapur says he’s ‘super excited’ for Metro... In Dino; 'It's one film I am looking forward to'

Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to arrive on the big screen this November with his highly anticipated movie Metro… In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, the movie will be a standalone successor of 2007’s Life in a... Metro and Kapur are more than excited about the same. Recently while speaking to India Today, the Aashiqui 2 actor revealed that the movie’s shoot has been completed and it’s ready for release.

Aditya said, “I am super excited about that film. It's one film I am looking forward to." In the same interview, the actor was asked whether he follows any kind of ritual before beginning a movie, Kapur said, “All I do is prepare for the role before the film rolls, that’s about it. But apart from that, I don't have one particular thing that I do."

Metro... In Dino which was earlier a September release will now hit the theatres on November 29 this year. The romantic saga stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sensharma, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathi among others. In the music of Pritam, the movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

A brief from the makers read, "Love in the city takes center stage as MetroInDino unfolds the heartwarming tales of modern couples. Get ready for a journey through urban romance like never before.” The plot seems similar to its debut part Life in a Metro released back in 2007 and starred the likes of Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Sharman Joshi, Konkona Sensharma, Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, and Shilpa Shetty among others.

It was a one-of-a-kind movie which is considered way ahead of its time considering there were 9 lead characters running the movie’s narrative together and without everyone knowing everyone. It was a huge move made by writers and that’s what also luckily translated into Life in a Metro becoming a sleeper hit.

Aditya Roy Kapur started his career as a Video Jockey for popular shows and events. In the same India Today interview, the actor was asked about what he misses the most from those days and he was quick to share, “One thing I miss about being a VJ is my hair, I miss that hair. That was a fun job, I got to meet a lot of interesting people and travel a lot, so maybe I miss that, kind of, constantly doing different stuff but, honestly, as an actor, it is also interesting because you get to do different things all the time. So it's just the hair."

After giving a blockbuster with 2013’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Aditya has been a part of several theatrical releases but most of them barely even reached an ROI point. Though some did get him great critical praise, none of them in the last decade saw a successful box office run. Kapur’s fans have a lot of hope with Metro… In Dino as the movie is seemingly in the right hand in terms of execution.

Not to ignore the part that Aditya’s digital debut was surely a success. The 38-year-old stepped into the OTT space with Disney+ Hotstar’s crime thriller The Night Manager which earned him massive praise. A remake of the British television series by the same name, the 7-episodic series also starred Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles.

