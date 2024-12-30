After Karan Aujla, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar's excitement peaks as 91-year-old Asha Bhosle sings Tauba Tauba from their film Bad Newz

Karan Aujla's Tauba Tauba made everyone groove to its catchy lyrics and engaging beats in 2024. As the year comes to an end, fans and people associated with the song were pleasantly surprised when the legendary Asha Bhosle performed the trending song Tauba Tauba from the film Bad Newz during her recent concert. As the video of her performance went viral, Vicky Kaushal, who impressed audiences with his dance steps to the song, and Karan Johar, who produced the film, expressed their excitement and gratitude.

At 91, Asha Ji once again proved why she remains a timeless icon in the music industry. Her version of the song has taken the internet by storm, with the viral video of her incredible performance and Vicky Kaushal's iconic hook step. The producer of Bad Newz and Vicky Kaushal couldn't stop themselves from resharing the post on their Instagram handles.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a heartfelt message that read, "Blessed by the living legend Ashaji." His message reflected his gratitude and joy over the rendition.

On the other hand, Kaushal, who featured in the music video, couldn't contain his admiration and wrote, "What an absolute legend Asha Ji," accompanied by an excited red heart and a joining-hands emoticon.

Earlier in the day, Karan Aujla , who lent his voice to Tauba Tauba, also shared his excitement over the legendary singer's performance. He reflected on his journey from a humble background to reaching the peak of success, calling this moment a dream come true.

Tauba Tauba was part of Vicky Kaushal’s film Bad Newz, co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The song, composed and written by Karan Aujla, became an instant hit with its catchy lyrics, Kaushal's impressive moves, and Triptii's captivating beauty.

Meanwhile, Asha Bhosle , who debuted in 1943 with a Marathi song, has sung countless popular tracks over the last seven decades, including Le Gayi, Sharara, Radha Kaise Na Jale, Sapne Mein, Khatouba, and many more. In 2006, she revealed that she had recorded over 12,000 songs and, beyond Hindi, has performed in over 20 Indian and foreign languages.

