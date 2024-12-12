Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla shares what's 'truly impressive' about the actor; find out

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla is currently on a tour across India and will be in Delhi NCR for three days, with events scheduled on December 15, 17, and 19, 2024. Although Karan is part of a new wave of young Punjabi artists gaining international recognition, it was perhaps his collaboration with Vicky Kaushal on Tauba Tauba that brought him widespread fame. Reflecting on the experience, Karan recently shared that 'Vicky's humility and professionalism is truly impressive and he has a genuine interest and understanding of Punjabi lyrics.'

In a recent interview with Zoom, Karan Aujla discussed his collaboration with Vicky Kaushal on the song Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz, describing it as a "positive experience." The 27-year-old global artist shared that working with Vicky was a highly rewarding experience, highlighting the actor’s humility, professionalism, and genuine interest in understanding the Punjabi lyrics and their meaning.

Karan praised Vicky's easy-going nature and the engaging conversations they had, which made the entire shoot feel like a fun collaboration with a friend. He also acknowledged that Vicky's professionalism and positive energy played a significant role in the track's success.

When asked about future collaborations, Karan expressed a desire to work with Bollywood stars or celebrities who share a genuine connection and passion for music. He mentioned musicians and composers like Arijit Singh and AR Rahman, citing them as figures he admires for their musical magic.

Ultimately, Karan stated that he is eager to collaborate with anyone—whether established or upcoming—who shares his commitment to creating authentic and meaningful music that elevates the Indian music industry.

Karan Aujla first burst into the music scene with the 2021 album Bacthafucup which became a huge success.. However, he started as a songwriter for Jassi Gill, Deep Jandu and Elly Mangat.

In 2016, he released his debut song Property of Punjab, but achieved mainstream popularity in 2018 with Don't Worry, Softly, Players and many more.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava and he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

