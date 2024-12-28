Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s identical airport style with caps, glares and shoes makes us believe yet again they are couple goals; WATCH

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail to make a fashion statement, be it during grand events or even casual outings. The couple was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned from their serene getaway. Their identical style with caps, glares, and shoes makes us believe yet again that they are the epitome of couple goals.

Today, December 28, 2024, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal returned to Mumbai from their recent holiday. The actress was dressed in a black tracksuit and a gray overcoat paired with black shoes. She completed her look with black sunglasses and a cap. She donned a no-makeup look and kept her hair in a ponytail.

On the other hand, Vicky was seen in a gray hoodie and matching pants paired with yellow shoes. He wore black glares and a white cap. The couple was seen walking towards their car. They smiled at the paparazzi, and Katrina gave them a wave. They also stopped to pose for some pictures.

Watch the video here!

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple in the comments section. One person said, “KATRINA AND VICKY are favorite couple,” while many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Yesterday, Vicky Kaushal offered a peek into his peaceful vacation with Katrina Kaif. The duo was seen sitting on top of a hill that overlooked a beach with their backs towards the camera. Dressed in warm clothes, Katrina held her husband close. Vicky simply captioned the post, “Pause.” Have a look!

A comment on the beautiful post read, “Katrina loves sea and Vicky loves mountain and here mountain meets the sea...What a frame!! It's just them and their reflection.”

Earlier, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Christmas together with their family and friends in the United Kingdom. The couple posed together with Santa Claus. Kat’s Instagram post gave a glimpse of their celebration filled with chocolate drinks, cake, and coffee, as well as lots of gifts.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is looking forward to Chhaava and Love War, while Katrina Kaif has Jee Le Zaraa in her lineup.

