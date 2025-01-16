After losing at Golden Globes 2025, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light earns BAFTA nomination

Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light has received international appreciation and various prestigious accolades during the ongoing awards season. The film received multiple nominations at the Golden Globes 2025 but didn’t win any category. Now, AWIAL has added another feather to its cap and earned a BAFTA nod.

On January 15, 2025, the nominations of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) were announced. All We Imagine As Light has been nominated in the Film Not in the English Language category. It will be competing with the movies Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui), Kneecap, and The Seed Of The Sacred Fig.

The announcement was made by the X (formerly Twitter) account of the BAFTAs. Alongside the list of nominees, the tweet read, “Congratulations to our Film Not in the English Language nominees.”

Have a look at the announcement!

The winners of the BAFTAs will be revealed during the ceremony that will be held on February 16, 2025, in London.

All We Imagine As Light stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon in key roles. The film is written and directed by Payal Kapadia. The movie premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in 2024 and received great reviews. At Cannes, it won the Grand Prix award, the second highest honor at the festival after the Palme d'Or.

Advertisement

Earlier, All We Imagine As Light was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Golden Globes 2025, while Payal Kapadia got in for the Best Director—Motion Picture category. The winners were announced on January 5, 2025. AWIAL lost to Emilia Pérez and Payal lost to The Brutalist director Brady Corbet.

All We Imagine As Light is also in the running for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reveals she, Nick Jonas, and Malti Marie are safe amid California wildfires; says her ‘heart is heavy’ after seeing devastation