After losing at Golden Globes 2025, Payal Kapadia gets nominated for All We Imagine As Light at DGA Awards

Payal Kapadia and her film All We Imagine As Light have been the talk of the town ever since their big win at Cannes. The movie has been recognized at various international awards, as has Payal for her direction. After losing out in the Best Director category at the Golden Globes 2025, Payal has been nominated for yet another award, the DGA.

The nominations of the 77th Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards were announced on January 8, 2025. Payal Kapadia has been nominated for the Michael Apted Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Theatrical Feature Film. All We Imagine As Light marks Payal’s debut fiction feature.

She is competing with Megan Park for My Old Ass, RaMell Ross for Nickel Boys, Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel for Armand, and Sean Wang for Dìdi. The winners of the DGA Awards will be announced on February 8, 2025.

Earlier, Payal Kapadia was nominated at the Golden Globes 2025 in the Best Director – Motion Picture category while All We Imagine As Light got in for Best Foreign Language Film. The ceremony took place on January 5, 2025. Payal lost to The Brutalist director Brady Corbet and Emilia Pérez took the other category home.

The cast of All We Imagine As Light includes Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon. The film is written and directed by Payal Kapadia. The highly acclaimed movie premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in 2024. There, it won the Grand Prix award, the second highest honor at the festival after the Palme d'Or.

The movie has received a lot of appreciation from international critics and has been nominated and won at prestigious platforms. It is in the running for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

