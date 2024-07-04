EXCLUSIVE: Kill actor Lakshya reveals how he felt when Dostana 2 was shelved; recalls first meeting with Karan Johar

Lakshya is currently gearing up for the release of his action thriller Kill, which will hit the theaters on July 5. The actor made his acting debut in 2015 with MTV’s Warrior High and was a part of several successful TV shows until 2018, when he decided to venture out into films. Soon after, Lakshya backed a Dharma Production titled Dostana 2, but unfortunately, it was shelved.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Lakshya spoke about how he received the news of his debut movie getting sacked when it might have changed his career trajectory.

Lakshya on Dostana 2’s unfortunate fate

While speaking to us, Lakshya recalled how, after starring in Sony TV’s Magnum Opus show Porus, he thought about what more than this he could possibly explore on Television. He continued, “I thought I should give myself a chance to explore films and see how far I could go. By god’s grace, I met the right people, and they saw some capabilities in me, and then Dostana 2 happened. However, it didn’t pan out for me. My mom says jo hota hai acche ke liye hota hai so nahi hua.”

He continued, “My producers Karan (Johar) sir and Apporva (Mehta) were always there. They never made me feel like I lost on something or I wasted my 1.5 years. They suggested I wait it out, give it some time, and see what happens. My biggest source of support came from them only. Imagine somebody as big as Karan Johar saying that to you, and the company was backing me. I got a little confidence from there.”

However, uncertainty kept encrypted within Lakshya as the wait was a little long, and he didn’t have a plan B back then.

Lakshya recalls his first meeting with Karan Johar for Dostana 2

Having freshly wrapped Porus, the long-braided hair-clad Lakshya reached Dharma’s office almost 40-50 minutes early. “Even though I was just 15-20 minutes away from the office. It was raining so I thought, what if a tree falls, my car breaks down and I get late. We met and had a long conversation for over an hour. I thought if I could engage someone like Karan Johar for so long in a conversation, there might be a chance. I got a callback from the office saying we would like to audition you. Then the process of auditioning began and went on for 6-7 months,” Lakshya told Pinkvilla.

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya, and Janhvi Kapoor, Dostana 2 was shelved indefinitely in 2021.

