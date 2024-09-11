Did you know Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan ‘hit’ Salman after Dabangg trial for THIS reason? Superstar revealed ‘itne zor-zor se mujhe maara usne’

Salman Khan is a family man, which is quite evident when he speaks of them. Today, we recall the time when the superstar revealed that his nephew Arhaan had come to hit him after seeing his dad Arbaaz Khan’s fight sequence with Chachu Salman in Dabangg. Read on to learn how Khan consoled the crying baby and explained to him that it was just part of the shooting.

During the press conference of Antim: The Final Truth’s success bash, Salman Khan recalled an incident from 2010 when Arbaaz not only produced Dabangg but also played the character of superstar’s half-brother Makkhanchand ‘Makkhi’ Pandey. Both of them share a love-hate relationship on-screen and in one of the scenes, Chulbul Pandey even beats Makkhi for some wrongdoings.

It was during the screening of Dabangg that Arbaaz’s 8-year-old son Arhaan broke into tears assuming that his chachu actually hit papa and he then went to hit Salman. Salman said, “First Dabangg ke andar jab maine Arbaaz ko maara tha, toh jaise hi trial khatam hua, Arhaan aaya aur rote rote mujhe maarna shuru kar diya. He said, ‘You hit my papa, you hit my papa’ aur itne zor-zor se mujhe maara usne that I had to hug him, you know and I called Arbaaz then hugged him as well, and told him that ‘this is all acting and now I will show you how we fought’.”

Salman and Arbaaz had to recreate the entire sequence to make the little one believe that it was for the big screen. When he finally accepted that it was done for camera, Arhaan took it as fun and started doing action with the actor duo. “Ya, but bachchon ke dimaag mein asar hota hai,” Salman acknowledged.

Dabangg, upon its release, was a massive blockbuster at the box office and went on to see two sequels titled Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3. On the work front, Salman Khan is now gearing up for his next Sikandar. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the actioner will also star Sathyaraj, Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, and Kajal Aggarwal. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is eyeing an Eid 2025 release.

