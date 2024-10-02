Gandhi: AR Rahman comes on board to create music for Hansal Mehta's Gandhi starring Pratik Gandhi; Deets

Hansal Mehta is one of the most critically acclaimed directors Bollywood has, known for making films like Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh, Omerta, and more. He left the audience excited when he announced his upcoming project, a TV series, Gandhi. Well, it has become more grand as music maestro AR Rahman has been announced as the film's music director.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Applause Entertainment took to their Instagram handle and made an announcement of AR Rahman Rahman joining the team. The latter is known for understanding different music styles and creating notable compositions for films like Slumdog Millionaire, Dil Se, Taal, Lagaan, etc that have left audiences excited.

Many users expressed their happiness. One commented, "Looking forward to the duo creating magic again." Other users already announced it as a hit and wrote, "This will be legendary.” At the same time, the grand scale of this project also added to the anticipation, making one user write, "The grand, the grandeur, the gratitude, I love history. Thank you in advance, Hansal Mehta."

For the unversed, the Oscar-winning composer is known for making music that goes beyond conventional and also adds emotional depth to the story. Given the commendable music Rahman has produced over the years, fans are convinced that his creation for Gandhi will surely take the story of Independence in the series to a higher level.

After the announcement by Applause Entertainment, AR Rahman shared his views on the same and said, "Watching Gandhiji's younger life is a revelation—his experiments with truth, life, and so many other things show the evolution of his character. I am deeply honored to be scoring the music for this story in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and under the articulate direction of Hansal Mehta."

Gandhi is an upcoming biographical TV series based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the show will span over three seasons, and the first season will have eight episodes, of around 60 minutes each. The first season can premiere around the beginning of 2025. The series stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi. Moreover, the makers have acquired rights to Ramachandra Guha's biographies Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World to tell the real story to the audiences.

