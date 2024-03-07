Ajay Devgn gives an apt reply when asked about Maidaan vs Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's BMCM box office clash

Fans have been waiting for Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan for quite so long. The wait is finally over as the film is finally going to release in the theatres this year. The eagerly-anticipated film is a biographical sports drama based on the life of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Adding to the excitement, the trailer of the film was released a while back in an event held in Mumbai which was attended by the star cast and the makers of the film. During the trailer launch, Ajay Devgn reacted to the film’s clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Ajay Devgn on Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clash

Today, on March 7, the long-awaited trailer of Maidaan was released a while back which has infused a significant amount of eagerness amongst fans. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh in key roles. The film is all set to hit the theaters this April on the auspicious occasion of Eid, locking horns with another big highly-anticipated, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan led by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

During the trailer launch, Ajay Devgn was asked to react to the film’s clash, and he gave an apt response as he opined, “First of all I won’t call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn’t want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released.”

He further continues by stating, “Both the films are of different genres. We all are like a family, we are friends. So, we are not looking at it in terms of a clash. We’re looking at it in the terms that there is a good big weekend, so both the films would perform well (at the box office).”

The trailer of Maidaan unravels the story of an unsung hero, Syed Abdul Rahim, highlighting his profound contribution to Indian football. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The high-octane action drama film will also star Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the important roles.

