Lahore 1947: Karan Deol expresses excitement about upcoming biggie featuring him along with dad Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta; Deets inside

Sunny Deol is soon set to delight fans with his upcoming period-drama film, Lahore 1947. Fans are already intrigued by the collaboration, which will feature Preity Zinta in the lead role. Meanwhile, Sunny’s son, Karan Deol, has posted a video on his Instagram, expressing excitement about the release of the film, which also stars Preity Zinta.

On December 31, Sunny Deol ’s son, Karan Deol , took to his Instagram handle and posted a video reflecting on the year 2024. The short video clip featured pictures with his father, brother Rajveer Deol, wife Tanya Deol, uncle Bobby Deol, and cousin Aryaman, along with endearing moments with his pet, snapshots from vacations, and one picture of him reading a script.

"2024 has been a year of growth, family, and new beginnings. I’m grateful for the precious time spent with loved ones, shooting #Lahore1947, and the journeys that helped me recharge. As we step into 2025, I’m excited to share my next chapter with you all—the release of my film and diving into new projects. Here’s to more adventures, stories, and memories ahead!" he captioned the post.

He also included hashtags such as: #Grateful #2024Reflections #Lahore1947 #NewBeginnings #OnTo2025.

Reacting to the post, proud uncle Bobby Deol dropped multiple red heart emojis. Additionally, several fans shared their love by dropping red heart and nazar amulet emojis, accompanied by their heartfelt wishes.

Lahore 1947 features Sunny Deol and, Preity Zinta in the lead roles, with Abhimanyu Singh in the negative shade. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Notably, Pinkvilla informed you last year that Lahore 1947 is based on an acclaimed Punjabi play, Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai.

In addition to this, we also informed you that the film is presently in the editing stage, and Aamir Khan is keen to bring the film to theaters in August 2025.

“As a producer, he feels that the holiday season in the month could benefit the film, as it is set against the backdrop of India – Pakistan partition which also took place in August 1947. A final call on the date will be taken once the edit is locked,” revealed a source close to the development.

