Rakul Preet Singh shares big update on release of De De Pyaar De 2 co-starring Ajay Devgn; admits making ‘biggest mistake’ regarding her health

Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn will soon reunite for De De Pyaar De 2 alongside R. Madhavan. While fans are already looking forward to the release of the comedy film, the actress recently shared a major update about its release. She also revealed her ‘biggest mistake’ while reflecting on her health after sustaining a back injury.

Rakul Preet Singh recently conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram stories, during which her fans flooded the actress with questions. During the conversation, a fan asked the actress about the release of her upcoming comedy-entertainer, De De Pyaar De 2.

In response to this, the actress raised anticipation, stating she can’t wait for the audience to watch how 'fun' the film is going to be. The actress also mentioned it will be released next year.

Notably, the actress also sustained a back injury sometime back while working out. A concerned fan asked her for a health update, to which she expressed gratitude and stated that she is doing better now. The actress admitted that healing from a back injury takes time, and for her, it’s about taking it one day at a time and making progress each day.

“I have a lot of rehab happening, but the only thing that I would say is that please do not ever push yourselves to a limit that you overlook your body. I made the biggest mistake of pushing," she said further adding, “I am in the eighth week of recovery now and when the injury happened I thought I would be fine in one to two weeks but it takes time."

Rakul emphasized the importance of being grateful for the simple, everyday things that one’s body can do — like sitting comfortably, riding in a car without concern, or simply feeling free. She mentioned that she is doing better now and assured fans that she will be fine soon.

In addition to this, the actress, while reflecting on the paparazzi culture in Mumbai, opined that it depends on an individual how much pressure they take to look good. She admitted that it is "okay to sometimes not look dressed," to have oily hair, and to go without makeup.

Earlier scheduled to be released on May 1, 2025; De De Pyaar De will now release in September 2025.

