PIC: Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth reveal baby Vaayu’s face on his first birthday; Bobby Deol showers love

Popular celebrity couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth introduced their adorable son Vaayu to the world as he celebrated his first birthday. The proud parents shared a perfect family picture on social media. Fans of the couple and their friends showered love on the little one. They also expressed their excitement seeing the little one's face for the first time.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth reveal baby Vaayu's face

Ishita Dutta, known for her roles in television and Bollywood, uploaded the picture on her Instagram account on July 20th. In the photo, both Ishita and Vatsal Sheth are seen beaming with happiness as little Vaayu sits on a swing, flashing a bright smile for the camera. It captures a moment of pure joy and love in the family. The proud mommy wrote that Vaayu's birthday was yesterday, but the family was too busy celebrating.

Check out Ishita Dutta's picture with baby Vaayu here:"

Accompanying the picture, Ishita wrote a heartfelt caption: "Happy bday my baby… cannot believe you are 1 yr already… wish you all the happiness and love. Mumma papa love you so so much Vaayu. Btw his bday was yest 19th but we were too busy having a blast…"

Bobby Deol, Helly Shah, Yuuvika Chaudhary, and others shower love

Advertisement

The post quickly garnered attention from fans and well-wishers, who flooded the comments section with love and blessings for little Vaayu. Many followers expressed their delight at finally seeing Vaayu’s face, while others wished the little one on his birthday. One sure wrote, "Finally! I waited one year to see his face." Another wrote, "Looks exactly like his dad! Mini Tarzan."

Actor Bobby Deol who is close to the family dropped red heart emojis. Mom-to-be Yuvika Chaudhary wrote, "awwww happy 1st birthday little boy!" Actress Helly Shah's comment reads, "Happpiesttt bdayyyy cutuuuu Vayuuuu!"

ALSO READ: Ishita Dutta talks about mom guilt living in her mind and heart ‘rent-free’; reveals what triggered it recently