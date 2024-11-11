Ajay Devgn reveals son Yug discusses his dating life with him: 'We are very free with each other'

Ajay Devgn recently celebrated the festival of Diwali with his family. He posted heartwarming glimpses with wife Kajol, daughter Nysa, and son Yug. The actor has been promoting his movie Singham Again, which hit theaters on November 1, 2024. During one interview, he shared that his son discussed the topic of dating with him. Ajay revealed that they were quite ‘free’ with each other regarding such things.

In an episode of The Ranveer Show, Ajay Devgn shared that he tried to learn from teenagers. He expressed that he had been working for a long time and if he wouldn’t upgrade himself and accept the mentality of the teenagers, then he will be left behind.

The actor mentioned that times have changed and teenagers have got a lot of exposure, so they have knowledge of everything. He revealed that today’s kids immediately say that they got it after one line when you were trying to teach them something. Ajay compared it to the long lectures that were given to him earlier.

Ajay stated that his son Yug Devgan wasn’t scared of him unless he had committed a mistake. When asked if he scolded his boy, Ajay responded, “Thoda bhut toh daantna hi padta hai (You have to scold a little) but we’re more like friends.”

Ajay was also asked if now his son’s dating phase would begin since he was nearly 14 years old. He said, “Haan woh hoga (Yes, that will happen). Woh discussion karta hai mujhse (He discusses it with me). We are very free with each other on that.”

The Singham Again star added that he also teaches Yug about his ‘limitations’ as per his age. He shared that his son understood and didn’t debate with him on it.

Earlier in September, Ajay Devgn made a heartfelt post on Yug’s birthday. Posting adorable pictures with him, Ajay extended his love and wishes in the caption. He wrote, “You make the simplest moments unforgettable kiddo, from outsmarting me to keeping me on my toes, you’ve made sure I’m never bored. Happy Birthday my boy.”

