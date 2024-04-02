Akshay Kumar promotes Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan despite clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; wishes him on his birthday

10 April is going to be a great day for all the Bollywood buffs as two big films are going to hit the silver screen on the same day. Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan and Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are going to clash at the box office. The leading actors seem to be cool with the clash and only have good things to say about each other’s films. Today as the Singham star celebrates his birthday, Khiladi Kumar indirectly promoted Maidaan in his wish.