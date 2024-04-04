Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan passed with U/A certificate; know changes suggested by CBFC

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to roar in theaters with their upcoming action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie is set to release during the Eid weekend on April 10 and will be clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan. Where Maidaan received a U/A certificate from CBFC without any cuts, BMCM has witnessed some modifications.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s CBFC certification

In a recent update from Bollywood Hungama, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has secured a U/A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification's Examining Committee. However, this certification came with a condition where the CBFC has demanded specific alterations to the film's content.

It has been revealed that a total of 14 seconds of footage was subjected to blurring across three different scenes. One particular scene, hitting the screen at approximately 57 minutes, saw a significant reduction. It was shortened by 19 seconds, trimming the scene by about 25%.

Further modifications included the replacement of a brand name in a specific scene. Additionally, a scene depicting liquor consumption was asked to carry a disclaimer. The CBFC also mandated the submission of a letter from the movie's makers where clarifications must be provided concerning the use of various symbols, signs, and uniform codes, especially those relating to the Armed Forces.

The movie's runtime is now officially at 164 minutes on the certificate. This places the film's length at an engaging 2 hours and 44 minutes.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

This Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles alongside Sonakshi Sinha making a special appearance. It is being bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

BMCM’s director Ali recently spoke to Pinkvilla about his movie clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan and said, “I feel we are two very different films and both films will offer the best to the audience so please go and watch it on this Eid. There’s no clash, there’s no negativity among ourselves. Our respect for each other is phenomenal because we all know that we have put in a lot of hardwork in making our films.”