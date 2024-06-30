WATCH: Ali Fazal's intense training for Mirzapur 3 serves major fitness goals; fans say 'Guddu Bhaiya is back'

Fans are waiting with baited breaths to watch Mirzapur Season 3 after the release of the scintillating trailer. While we wait for the next part to be released, here's a video of Ali Fazal going through intense training to win hearts with his Guddu Bhaiya role again.

Ali Fazal's training video for Mirzapur 3 surfaces

On June 30, athlete and coach Rohit Nair dropped a video featuring Ali Fazal. In the clip, we can see the actor performing various training to gear up for his Guddu Bhaiya role in the upcoming Mirzapur 3. From lifting heavy weights to push-ups, Ali did not let go of any bits.

Sharing the video, Rohit wrote, "Few clips during training training for Mirzapur season 3 With @alifazal9"

Fans react to Ali Fazal's video preparing for Mirzapur 3

As soon as the video was dropped, fans took to the comment section and started praising Ali's dedication. One fan wrote, "Guddu bhaiya is back" followed by a fire emoji.

Another one commented, "Bahut mehnat hai guddu pandit banne me." A third fan said, "guddu bhaiya tod rahe hain." "GADDI KI TAIYARI," said a fourth fan. Others were also seen dropping lovely comments as they await the next part to be released.

Trailer of Mirzapur 3

In the trailer, we can see Guddu Pandit (portrayed by Ali Fazal) endeavors to consolidate his authority in Purvanchal, supported by Shweta Tripathi's character. Rasika Duggal, previously allied with Pankaj Tripathi's character, is now aligned with Guddu, as depicted in the last season.

While we ponder over where was Pankaj in the trailer, the actor makes an appearance towards the end. He is heard saying, “Hum wo karwayenge jo Purvanchgal ke itihaas mein aaj tak nai hua. (Now it’s time to do what has never been done in Purvanchal.)”

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Prime Video captioned, “Viraasat cheen li gayi hai, par dehshat kaayam hai.”

More about Mirzapur Season 3

Mirzapur Season 1 aired on November 2018. After 2 long years, the second season was released. It was aired in October 2020. Now after 4 years, we are all set for the third season of the show. Mirzapur Season 3 will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video on July 5.

