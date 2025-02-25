Will Mirzapur: The Film showcase origin story of Kaleen Bhaiya? Pankaj Tripathi spills the beans

One of the most loved crime-thriller shows, Mirzapur, is soon going to be developed into a full-feature film. After the release of the third season of the web show last year, the makers made an official announcement that featured Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Abhishek Banerjee, and Divyendu. Most recently, Tripathi opened up about the film’s status.

During a recent interaction with The Indian Express, Pankaj Tripathi was asked about his upcoming projects, which also include the highly-awaited Mirzapur: The Film. Upon being asked about the status, the veteran actor shared limited information with a laugh, "Ban rahi hai ek film aur kya batun (it is being made, what else should I tell)."

He was further questioned if the upcoming crime-thriller is expected to go in the past and trace the origins of his character, Kaleen Bhaiya.

To this, he revealed, "maine abhi tak kahani suni nahin hai to mujhe nahin pata kya dikhayenge vo log... kuch toh dikhayenge hi 2 ghante ki film hai to bahut kuch dikhanyenge 2-2.5 ghante ki film mein lekin humein nai bataya hai to humko idea nai hai (I haven’t heard the story yet so I don’t know what are they going to show, something will be certainly shown. It will be a 2-hour film, so in a 2-2.5-hour film a lot will be shown. However, I’m not being informed yet, so I have no idea)."

It is worth mentioning that last year, Ali Fazal while speaking with the same publication, had spilled beans on the plot of the film. He mentioned that the film will have him, Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. Reflecting on the story plot, he revealed that it will be like going back to the start and telling the story.

The first season of the Mirzapur series was released in November 2018 on Prime Video. It was followed by the second season that premiered in October 2020. The third season of the show was released in July 2024.

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the Mirzapur film is scheduled for release in 2026. The crime thriller is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment production.