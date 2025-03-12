Metro In Dino: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan starrer FINALLY gets a new release date; find out when it will grace big screens

Fans have been waiting for Anurag Basu’s long-awaited anthology, Metro In Dino for a long time now. After facing a lot of delays, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer has finally got a new release date. The makers recently officially announced that it will grace the big screens on July 4, 2025.

On March 12, the official Instagram handle of T-Series shared the poster featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It has been announced that the long-awaited Metro In Dino’s new release date is July 4, 2025.

"When love, fate and city life collide magic is bound to happen! #Metro… इन दिनों brings the stories of heart from the cities that you love! Experience it on #July4th in cinemas near you," the post was captioned. For the unversed, Metro In Dino was earlier set to release last year on November 29, 2024.

Official announcement of the new release date

Reacting to the post, several fans flooded the comments section expressing their excitement with one fan predicting, "Arijit Singh song loading" and another exclaimed, "Aditya Roy Kapur is back finally."

It is worth mentioning that just a few days back there were rumors about the anthology film being delayed and release being pushed to 2026.

Advertisement

However, an official spokesperson from T-Series, the producers of Metro In Dino, addressed the rumors and denied such speculations. “On the contrary to some media reports claiming that Metro In Dino is getting pushed, we confirm the movie releasing this year in 2025,” the official statement read.

The sequel to the 2007-released Life In A Metro titled, Metro In Dino was announced back in 2022. In an official statement shared, director Anurag Basu called it the "tale of the people and for the people."

The music of the film is given by Pritam, and it is promised to beautifully capture the essence of modern-day relationships—their complexities, joys, and bittersweet realities. Produced By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, it is presented by Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd in association with Gulshan Kumar & T-Series.