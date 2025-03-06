Rakt Brahmand: From growing hair for a year to rigorous 6-7 hour training, here’s everything that went into Ali Fazal's transformation for Netflix series

Actor Ali Fazal has officially confirmed his role in Rakt Brahmand, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. For his character in the Netflix series, he is undergoing an intense transformation. Recently, he shared insights into his preparation, revealing that he has been growing his hair for a year and undergoing rigorous 6-7 hour training sessions to bring authenticity to his role.

Ali Fazal’s preparation spans grueling weight training, meticulous diction coaching, and mastering ancient Indian martial arts, ensuring every detail of his portrayal is spot on. Beyond the physical demands, he also embraced a dramatic visual change, growing his hair for over eight months to fully embody the essence of his character.

Reflecting on his journey, Ali expressed his excitement for Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Rakt Brahmand, calling it an easy choice due to its unparalleled scale and vision. However, he acknowledged the immense responsibility that came with such a role, recognizing the need for rigorous physical and mental preparation.

He added, “I have been spending nearly 6-7 hours a day training—whether it's weight training to build the right physique, diction classes to perfect my speech, or diving into old-school Indian martial arts to make my action sequences look as raw and authentic as possible. Growing my hair for over a year was just one part of the transformation.”

The actor also shared that the true challenge lay in pushing both his body and mind to new extremes. Despite the demanding process, he finds it deeply fulfilling and is eager for audiences to step into the immersive world of Rakt Brahmand.

Rakt Brahmand, backed by visionary creators Raj & DK and helmed by Rahi Anil Barve, the creative force behind Tumbbad, is set to deliver an immersive spectacle on Netflix. Featuring a powerhouse ensemble including Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Wamiqa Gabbi, apart from Ali Fazal, the series weaves historical intrigue with fantastical elements for a larger-than-life experience. With production in full throttle across multiple Mumbai studios, Ali Fazal remains deeply committed to bringing his character to life.