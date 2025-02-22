Ali Fazal pauses Raj-DK’s Rakt Bramhand amid financial fraud reports; to start shooting Prosit Roy’s web show first?

Ali Fazal is gearing up for another intense action thriller, teaming up with Paatal Lok Season 1 director Prosit Roy for a Prime Video web series. The project also stars Sonali Bendre in a significant role. According to recent reports, Fazal has temporarily halted the shooting of Raj-DK’s Rakt Bramhand. In the meantime, he will begin filming Roy’s series, where he is expected to showcase a never-seen-before avatar.

A source told Mid-day, "Ali was to start this show a little later in the year. But with the break in Rakt Bramhand’s shoot, owing to the reimagining of some sequences and some reported financial mismanagement, this series is starting earlier than expected." Centered around crime and justice, the story is reportedly inspired by real-life events.

The series, featuring Sonali Bendre alongside Ali Fazal, will begin shooting in Delhi before moving to Mumbai for the final leg. Fazal is set to start preparations this week. According to a source, the team is scouting authentic locations in Delhi to maintain a raw and immersive feel, aligning with director Prosit Roy’s vision.

The show will also showcase the actor in intense action sequences. The Delhi schedule is expected to wrap up by May, after which filming will continue in Mumbai for the climax. The second phase may coincide with Rakt Bramhand, but Fazal plans to manage both projects simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Rakt Brahmand, a fantasy-action series in development for Netflix, is reportedly facing financial hurdles. Allegations suggest that an executive producer may have misappropriated funds amounting to Rs 2-3 crore, causing production complications. The show features Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles.

On the professional front, besides this series, Ali is preparing for several upcoming releases, including Mirzapur: The Film, Metro In Dino, Lahore 1947, Thug Life, and his Hollywood project Rule Breakers.