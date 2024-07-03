What to watch this weekend: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's Mirzapur Season 3 to Lakshya, Raghav Juyal's Kill

This upcoming weekend consists of some of the most-anticipated movies and series. From Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Shweta Tripathi's Mirzapur Season 3 to Lakshya starrer and Karan Johar-Guneet Monga-backed Kill, have a look at the list.

1. Kill

Release Date: July 5

July 5 Star Cast: Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal

Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt

Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt Producer: Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment

Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Backed By Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, the thriller Kill follows a routine train journey to New Delhi that transforms into a combat arena when a duo of commandos confronts an onslaught of invading bandits. Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala take on lead roles, navigating the intense battle aboard the speeding train.

2. Mirzapur Season 3

Release Date: July 5

July 5 Star Cast: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal

Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal Director: Gurmmeet Singh, Anand Iyer

Gurmmeet Singh, Anand Iyer Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The trailer of Mirzapur Season 3 shows Guddu Pandit (portrayed by Ali Fazal) trying hard to consolidate his authority in Purvanchal, supported by Shweta Tripathi's character. Rasika Duggal, previously allied with Pankaj Tripathi's character, is now aligned with Guddu, as depicted in the last season.

In the trailer, Pankaj's character is heard saying, “Hum wo karwayenge jo Purvanchgal ke itihaas mein aaj tak nai hua. (Now it’s time to do what has never been done in Purvanchal.)”

Meanwhile, during a conversation with ANI, Ali accidentally confirmed that Panchayat’s Sachiv Ji, played by Jitendra Kumar, will make a special appearance in Mirzapur 3. He said, "That's cross-promotion. We have done that." In an appearance spanning over two episodes, Jitendra will be seen as Sachiv Ji, who will be engaged in the paperwork related to Kaleen Bhaiya's (Pankaj Tripathi) death.

The show has been primarily shot in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, with bits and bytes being rolled around cities like Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi. Season 1 aired in November 2018. After 2 long years, the second season was released. It was aired in October 2020. Now, after 4 years, we are all set for the third season of the show. Mirzapur Season 3 will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video on July 5.

