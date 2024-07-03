Mirzapur Season 3: Cast, director, special appearance, OTT platform; all you need to know about upcoming thriller series

Mirzapur, the famous action crime thriller series, often enjoys huge hype among its fans. Mirzapur Season 3 is one of the most anticipated series to knock on our doors soon. After a long wait, fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as the upcoming season of the series will be released on July 5.

Before the third season starts, let's go through the overview of its cast, directors, special appearances and more.

Cast of Mirzapur Season 3

Mirzapur Season 3 boasts an ensemble star cast including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Duggal, Isha Talwar, and others. The upcoming season will also feature actors like Anjumm Shharma, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, and Meghna Malik.

While fans are going to miss Munna Bhaiya played by actor Divyenndu, Kaleen Bhaiya is returning to the third season.

Other star casts who are coming back include Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Rasika as Beena Tripathi, and Shweta as Gajagamini Gupta aka Golu.

Director of Mirzapur Season 3

Gurmmeet Singh is returning to his director's chair for Mirzapur Season 3. Gurmmeet is co-directing the series with Anand Iyer. He also directed the first and second seasons of the series along with Mihir Desai in the latter.

The first season of Mirzapur was co-created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna. The second was created by Puneet. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are executive producers of the series.

Mirzapur 3: Total number of episodes

The upcoming season of Mirzapur will run for 10 episodes. Mirzapur 2 also had 10 episodes, unlike the first season which ended in nine episodes.

OTT platform where you can watch Mirzapur Season 3

Mirzapur Season 3 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on July 5. Fans are eagerly waiting for its premiere on the OTT platform. On June 11, the official Instagram handle of Prime Video announced the release date of the third season.

"Kar diye prabandh #MS3W ka. Date note kar lijiye #MirzapurOnPrime, July 5," the post reads.

Mirzapur: All about its censorship

Back in 2021, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to Mirzapur makers, Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment, over a plea of a petitioner who sought a ban on the second season of the series. In the petition, the plea claimed that the Mirzapur series has "completely tarnished the historical and cultural image of the city/district".

The petition also urged to set up a pre-screening committee for programmes directly launched on OTTs.

In 2022, the apex court refused to stay the Mirzapur series while dismissing the case against its makers. Justice D Y Chandrachud stated that the series is "all fiction" and the court "can't interfere" with it.

Later in October of the same year, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit in the Supreme Court said that the pre-censorship is impermissible.

Special appearance in Mirzapur Season 3

The third season of Mirzapur will have a cameo of actor Jitendra Kumar of Panchayat fame. In the series, Jitendra will portray the role of Sachiv Ji in two episodes. His character will be involved in the paperwork related to the demise of Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi.

In a recent interview with ANI, Ali Fazal accidentally confirmed Jitendra's role in Mirzapur Season 3. Ali said that it is a cross-promotion. His co-stars made him realize that it was a surprise element in the series.

Are you excited to watch Mirzapur Season 3?