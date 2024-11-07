Ali Fazal says his 2-month-old daughter Zuneyra is already 'emoting so much'; reveals how little one is helping him with his craft

Bollywood's beloved couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, welcomed their bundle of joy, a baby girl, on July 16, 2024. Just days later, the pair shared the heartwarming news with fans on Instagram. They recently revealed their daughter's name, Zuneyra Ida Fazal. Now, two months into fatherhood, Ali reflects on the profound change in his approach to storytelling, sharing that little she is already expressing so much at just two months old.

In an interview with Vogue, Ali Fazal opened up about his two-month-old daughter, Zuneyra, marveling at how expressive she’s already become. He shared that her early displays of emotion have redefined the meaning of expression for him, adding a new depth to his own craft as an actor.

He said, "She's just two months old and already emoting so much. Expression now has a new meaning for me, and that's crucial for my craft.”

The Mirzapur 3 actor further reflected on how fatherhood is reshaping his creative lens, noting that his approach to future projects and storytelling will likely undergo a profound change. He shared, “The way I'll approach subjects in the future, the stories I'll tell-I can imagine there being a significant shift."

In the same interview, Richa Chadha shared that she chose not to dive deeply into parenting literature, wanting to keep her natural instincts intact. She acknowledged that while trusting her instincts may involve a bit of trial and error, it has proven effective.

Nurses helped her with the essentials, but caring for her daughter, Zuni, felt intuitive. The Heeramandi actress believes in letting nature guide her, observing what naturally works best for both herself and her little one—a method she’s found rewarding so far.

On the professional front, Richa Chadha was last seen as Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar, now streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, Ali Fazal, fresh off Mirzapur 3, has an exciting lineup of films.

He’ll star in the period fantasy thriller Rakht Brahmand alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Additionally, he will join the ensemble cast of Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

