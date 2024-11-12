Ali Fazal is ‘thrilled’ to star with Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Hollywood film Rule Breakers; calls her ‘powerhouse of talent’

Ali Fazal has starred in various Hollywood movies over the years, impressing the global audience with his performances. He has another exciting international project in his kitty. Ali is set to start in the upcoming movie Rule Breakers in which he will share the screen with actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The actor recently expressed his excitement and also praised his co-star’s talent.

Rule Breakers is a true story about the first all-girls robotics team from Afghanistan. In a recent statement, Ali Fazal said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Rule Breakers and to share the screen with such a talented actress as Phoebe Waller-Bridge.”

Talking about what the film means to him, Ali continued, “This project resonates with me deeply, and I believe it’s crucial to tell stories that highlight the strength and resilience of individuals in challenging circumstances.” He said that he was eagerly anticipating to showcase the story to the audience around the globe.

Ali expressed his excitement about being a part of a movie that he felt every parent should make their daughter watch in theaters. Regarding his collaboration with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the actor stated, “The story being so inspiring, it was no surprise that Phoebe also stepped in.. of course she is a powerhouse of talent so her addition am sure has lifted the film to greater heights.”

Ali also teased their roles in the film. He revealed, “We play key roles at different stages in Roya Mahboob’s life and journey along with the Afghani robotics team for girls”.

Rule Breakers is directed by two time Academy Award winner Bill Guttentag and produced by Angel Studios. The film explores the themes of resilience and defiance in Afghanistan. It is set for a theatrical release in March 2025.

Other international projects in Ali Fazal’s filmography include Victoria & Abdul, Death on the Nile, and more.

On the personal front, Ali welcomed his first child with his wife Richa Chadha in July 2024. In a recent interview with Vogue India, the couple revealed their daughter’s name as Zuneyra Ida Fazal.

