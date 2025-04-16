Alia Bhatt gets treated to ‘7-course meal,’ and it’s not from hubby Ranbir Kapoor; HINT: She is the apple of their eye

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share a cute little daughter, Raha. The couple welcomed her in 2022, and as the little one is growing up, anecdotes from her playtime are becoming increasingly adorable. It was just a few days ago that the Alpha actress posted a picture taken by her daughter. Now, most recently, she shared a glimpse of a ‘7-course meal’ served by the little munchkin.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, April 15, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and shared Play-Doh preparations by none other than Raha Kapoor.

In the image, we can see multicolored, beautifully decorated plastic plates, each having pink, white, and green clay concoctions on them. A spoon was also seen lying beside the plates. Sharing the post, the actress gushed over her little one, expressing, "My 7-course meal...with love from my favourite chef." She also added a bear with a heart in its hand emoji.

Raha serves Alia Bhatt a special 7-course meal

Recently, the Jigra actress flaunted her daughter’s photography skills with a special post. She shared an adorable photo while she was seen sitting on the floor in front of a sofa holding her cat, Edward, close. She flashed a sweet smile while posing for the camera.

“A picture with my prince, clicked by my princess (paw prints and heart hands emojis) #HappyPetDay,” the post was captioned. In the snapshot, the actress was seen wearing a white t-shirt and loose black pants with no makeup and her hair tied in a bun.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022 after several years of dating. They welcomed their first child, Raha, in November of the same year.

On the professional front, Alia will be next seen in Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. The first woman-led spy-universe film is scheduled to hit the big screens later this year on Christmas.

In addition to this, she will also be reuniting with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The epic romantic saga is set to release next year on March 20, 2026. Interestingly, this will mark Alia and Bhansali's second collaboration after Gangubai Kathiawadi.

ALSO READ: Ibrahim Ali Khan compares his ‘normal’ childhood with Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s sons Taimur and Jeh: ‘The paparazzi doesn’t even....’