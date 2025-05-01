Kaalapatthar OTT Release: Vicky Varun’s Kannada action drama follows an army man’s rise to heroism; here’s where to stream it online
The Kannada action drama Kaalapatthar is gearing up for its OTT release. Here's everything you need to know.
Kaalapatthar opened to tremendously positive reviews upon its release in September 2024. The Kannada action drama garnered attention for its compelling story and flawless execution of the screenplay. After months of its theatrical run, the film is now set for its OTT release.
When and where to watch Kaalapatthar
Kaalapatthar will begin streaming on May 2 on the SUN NXT platform. The official announcement was made on their X account, accompanied by a poster. The post read: "Barthide barthide, ille barthide!! Superhit chalanachitra Kaalapatthar eega SunNXT-ige barthide! From tomorrow on SunNXT!"
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of Kaalapatthar
The storyline of Kaalapatthar follows Shankar, an army cook whose peaceful life takes a dramatic turn, turning him into a national hero. Though he leads a mundane life and has always dreamed of serving on the lines, his world changes when he bravely defends the nation against terrorists.
Despite his humble role as a cook, Shankar's courageous act earns him national recognition and honor. However, things take an unexpected turn when his selfless act is manipulated by corrupt politics, twisting his intentions for personal gain.
Cast and crew of Kaalapatthar
Kaalapatthar stars Vicky Varun, Dhanya Ramkumar, T.S. Nagabharana, Achyuth Kumar, Sampath Maitreya, Rajesh Nataranga and others.
It is written by D. Satya Prakash, while Vicky Varun himself has directed it. Produced by Bhuvan Movies, J. Anoop Seelin has composed the musical score of Kaalapatthar.
