Amid death threats, Salman Khan gets spotted with heavy security as he returns to Mumbai; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Actor Salman Khan was spotted returning to Mumbai on the morning of Sunday, December 8, 2024. Dressed in casual attire, the actor was accompanied by his bodyguard Shera and heavy security amid ongoing death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

As Salman Khan exited the airport, he was seen heading towards his luxurious ride, closely guarded by his security team, and Shera, his bodyguard, ensured his safety during his public appearance. The actor looked dapper in a black t-shirt paired with blue denim jeans and a blue puffer jacket, completing his look with a stylish pair of black shoes.

Salman Khan receiving death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi led him to work under heavy security. Recently, the actor encountered another threat when an intruder illegally entered Sikandar's shooting location and threatened to contact Lawrence Bishnoi.

The individual was immediately apprehended and is currently being interrogated by the police at Shivaji Park police station.

On December 4, 2024, Salman was filming in Dadar, Mumbai, when the incident occurred. According to initial reports from the police, while the actor was on set, crew members noticed a fan trying to gain unauthorized access to the area. When security tried to stop him, a confrontation ensued, during which the intruder reportedly threatened, saying, "Should I call Bishnoi?"

The actor in recent times has faced several threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, who have attempted to target Salman Khan multiple times. However, authorities have successfully thwarted these efforts.

Earlier this year in April, there was a shooting incident outside Salman’s residence, with the same gang allegedly claiming responsibility.

The conflict traces back to 1998, when Salman was accused of poaching blackbucks during a trip to Rajasthan. Since the Bishnoi community holds these animals as sacred, the gangster has been insisting that Salman issue a public apology for the incident.

Despite the threats, Salman has continued shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The actioner will also star Prateik Babbar, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sharman Joshi, among others.

