Salman Khan faces new threat as intruder illegally enters his shooting site and asks, ‘Should I call Bishnoi?’
As per a new media report, an intruder illegally entered Salman Khan's shooting site and threatened to call Lawrence Bishnoi. He has been taken into custody.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats, which could be triggering for some readers.
Salman Khan is going through a rough phase in life as he is constantly receiving death threats from Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and has to shoot with a heavy security cover. Once again, the actor had to face the threat as an Intruder illegally entered Salman Khan's shooting site and threatened to call Lawrence Bishnoi. He was immediately taken into custody and is being questioned by police at Shivaji Park police station.