Amitabh Bachchan is ‘anxiously waiting’ for Abhishek Bachchan’s Be Happy, Housefull 5 and Shoojit Sircar's untitled next

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan uses social media regularly to interact with his fans and followers. However, he is also often seen hyping his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan online. A classic example of it is his recent post on X (formerly Twitter).

Like a supportive and excited father, Big B shared how impatient and eager he is to watch all the upcoming projects that Abhishek has in the pipeline. Read on!

Amitabh Bachchan can’t wait to see Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming films

Amitabh Bachchan is back with doing what he does at this hour of the night and that’s scrolling through his social media feed. Minutes ago, the megastar reshared a fan post on X (formerly Twitter) that listed out Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming projects and how excited fans are to watch them.

Retweeting the post, the Paa actor wrote that he is 'anxiously waiting' for all of his upcoming films. Lauding the Ghoomer actor's dance moves, he wrote, "sUPEEEERRRRBBBB .. !! WHAT DANCE STEPS .. WOO HOOO . anxiously waiting for all these films to release .. so promising all of them .. and the ones to come too."

Take a look:

Last month, Junior Bachchan took to social media and shared a post giving a peek into his character in his upcoming OTT film Be Happy. The collab post with Prime Video read, “Unfold the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspires to perform on the country’s biggest dance reality show. Be Happy highlights the extraordinary lengths a father will go to fulfil his daughter’s dreams and find true happiness. #BeHappyOnPrime #AreYouReady #PrimeVideoPresents.”

Take a look:

Abhishek is expected to be seen in Housefull 5 and is currently filming for Shoojit Sircar's untitled next.

