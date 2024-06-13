9 best Vinod Khanna movies that define Bollywood’s golden age

Vinod Khanna (1946-2017) was a multifaceted Indian icon who left his mark on Bollywood cinema, politics, and spirituality. Starting in the late 1960s, Vinod Khanna’s movies captivated audiences with his charismatic screen presence, initially playing antagonists and "angry young man" roles. Khanna rose to superstardom in the 1970s and 80s, becoming one of the highest-paid actors alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

He delivered powerful performances in films like Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Qurbani. Khanna's career took a unique turn when he embraced spirituality and temporarily left acting. Upon his return, he continued to act in successful films and even ventured into production.

9 best Vinod Khanna movies that scream pure versatility

Dabangg

Cast: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Vinod Khanna, Mahesh Manjrekar

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Release Year: 2010

Where to Watch: YouTube

Dabangg follows Chulbul Pandey, a flamboyant cop with unconventional methods. He tackles local corruption and gangsters, including the ruthless Chedi Singh. Despite his methods, Chulbul has a strong moral compass.

Vinod Khanna portrays Prajapati Pandey, Chulbul's stepfather, with whom Chulbul has a strained relationship due to Prajapati's favoritism towards his biological son. The film explores themes of family, justice, and defying authority.

Wanted

Cast: Salman Khan, Prakash Raaj, Ayesha Takia, Vinod Khanna, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mehak Chahal

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2009

Where to Watch: Zee5

Wanted is a high-octane action film about Radhe, a ruthless assassin yearning for a change. He gets his chance when a mysterious organization offers him a shot at redemption by becoming their elite hitman.

Vinod Khanna plays Shrikant Shekhawat, Radhe's estranged father and a respected police officer. Their conflicting worlds collide as Radhe grapples with his past and fights for a future.

Amar Akbar Anthony

Cast: Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Shabana Azmi, Nirupa Roy, Pran

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release Year: 1977

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Amar Akbar Anthony is one of Vinod Khanna’s best movies, a classic comedy-drama about three separated brothers: Amar (Vinod Khanna), Akbar (Rishi Kapoor), and Anthony (Amitabh Bachchan). Each is raised in a different faith (Hindu, Muslim, Christian) and reunites through hilarious circumstances.

Khanna plays the eldest, Amar, a righteous police officer searching for his missing family. Their journey is filled with mistaken identities, romance, and heartwarming moments as they rediscover their bond. The movie’s female lead includes Parveen Babu, Neetu Singh, and Shabana Azmi.

​Qurbani

Cast: Vinod Khanna, Feroz Khan, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan, Amrish Puri, Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, Shakti Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 1980

Where to Watch: YouTube

Qurbani is a dramatic thriller with a love triangle. Feroz Khan plays Rajesh, a charming thief in love with cabaret singer Sheela (Zeenat Aman). Vinod Khanna portrays Amar, a loyal but conflicted member of a criminal gang led by the ruthless Rakka (Amrish Puri).

Misunderstandings arise as both Rajesh and Amar fall for Sheela. The film unfolds with twists, betrayal, and action as loyalties are tested. The movie also stars Amjad Khan and Kader Khan in pivotal roles.

The Burning Train

Cast: Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jeetendra, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Vinod Mehra

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 1980

Where to Watch: JioCinema

The Burning Train is a classic film released in 1980, directed by Ravi Chopra. The movie revolves around a train engulfed in flames due to sabotage, endangering the lives of its passengers.

In this Vinod Khanna’s movie, he played the role of Ravi, a heroic engineer striving to avert the disaster. Known for its thrilling plot and ensemble cast, including Dharmendra, Jeetendra, and Hema Malini, the film remains memorable for its action sequences and dramatic tension amidst the catastrophic events unfolding aboard the train.

Chandni

Cast: Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Waheeda Rehman, Sushma Seth

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release Year: 1989

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Chandni, a young woman, falls for Rohit, but a helicopter accident leaves him paralyzed. Heartbroken, she moves on and finds kindness in Lalit, her charming boss (played by Vinod Khanna). Lalit falls for Chandni, offering her a new life. Just as she accepts, fate intervenes when Lalit encounters a recovered Rohit on a business trip. Chandni must navigate love, loss, and new beginnings.

Dayavan

Cast: Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Madhuri Dixit, Amrish Puri, Aditya Pancholi, Aruna Irani

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Action, Drama

Release Year: 1988

Where to Watch: YouTube

Dayavan follows Shakti, played by Vinod Khanna. Witnessing his father's death at the hands of a corrupt cop, Shakti transforms into Dayavan, an influential underworld figure. But Dayavan isn't your typical gangster. He uses his influence to help the downtrodden, earning him the title "The Compassionate." The film explores themes of revenge, justice, and the complexities of morality.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Kader Khan, Vinod Khanna, Rakhee Gulzar, Amjad Khan, Goga Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Action

Release Year: 1978

Where to Watch: YouTube

In the list of Vinod Khanna’s movies, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar is touted to be the best one. Khanna portrays Vishal Anand, a down-on-his-luck lawyer. Fate brings them together, and Vishal becomes Sikander's friend, even moving in with him. Their bond strengthens when Vishal saves Sikander's life. As Sikander tries to go straight, new threats emerge, including a vengeful criminal and a complicated love affair.

Parvarish

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Neetu Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Baby Shalu, Moolchand

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Release Year: 1977

Where to Watch: YouTube

Parvarish twists family loyalties. A policeman raises the son of a captured bandit alongside his own. A misunderstanding leads Vinod Khanna's character, Kishan, to believe he's the bandit's son. Torn, Kishan becomes a secret smuggler by day while living a double life as a teacher for blind children. Meanwhile, the true son becomes a police inspector, creating a dramatic conflict between the brothers.

Vinod Khanna’s movies showcase that his legacy extends beyond box office success. He defied stereotypes, transitioning from villainous roles to leading man and back again. His five-year spiritual sabbatical showcased his multifaceted personality.

After his return, he seamlessly re-entered the industry, proving his enduring talent. Vinod Khanna remained active in politics until his passing in 2017; remembered as a captivating actor, a spiritual seeker, and a dedicated public servant.

